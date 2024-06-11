Gucci Mane’s Wife Defends Him After Fans Blame Rapper For Enchanting’s Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Keyshia Ka’Oir defended her husband Gucci Mane as he mourned the death of Enchanting, whom he signed in 2020.

Texas rapper Enchanting, who signed with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records in 2020, passed away on Tuesday (June 11). Friends and family members disclosed her death on social media.

“They Pulled The Plug Bro This S### So F##### Up I Just Knew You was Finna Pull Threw,” LilCJ Kasino wrote on Instagram. “@luvenchanting You gone Forever Be Stop6 Princess & Kasino First Lady. They Don’t Know All Hours You Spent At The Kasino Studio Sleeping There Making Music Putting This S### Together And You Went Way Further Than Us I Always Told You How Proud I Was Of You.

“You Brought @laflare1017 To The H66D & I was The First Person You Called Ill Never Forget You Kept It Solid Threw Yo Whole Career It Was None I Couldn’t call You for, You F##### The Gang Up With This On.”

Gucci Mane and Monaleo were among the notable rappers mourning Enchanting’s death.

“So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant @luvenchanting,” Gucci wrote on Instagram.

Monaleo wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “I’ll see you later sister . save me a spot baby! i love u 4L and after.”

Conspiracy theories about Gucci Mane’s label started to spread online as fans learned of Enchanting’s passing. Fans suggested 1017 was a harbinger of doom, pointing to Big Scarr’s death and other artists’ legal troubles as evidence.

Gucci Mane’s R.I.P. post was flooded with comments suggesting he was somehow responsible for Enchanting’s death. His wife Keyshia Ka’Oir defended him against the social media backlash.

“Leave my husband alone!” she wrote. “He signs these artist to help them & give them a better life! I wish it wasn’t like this ! Chant we love you baby girl ! RIH.”

Enchanting’s real name was Channing Larry. She was 26.