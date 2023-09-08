Gunfire Cuts Short Lil Baby Concert, One Man Critically Injured 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Baby concert was rushed offstage by security before gunfire rang out, resulting in one man getting shot.

A man is in critical condition after gunfire erupted during a Lil Baby concert Thursday night (September 7) at FedExForum in Memphis.

The concert was cut short as cops swarmed the stadium at around 10.20 p.m., according to multiple reports. Responders located one male victim who was transported to a local hospital. No other victims were reported. Officials began evacuating the venue at around 10:25 p.m.

Footage posted online following the shooting shows Lil Baby was rushed off stage amid a panic. A shot can then be heard in the background as concertgoers scramble to safety. Other videos show security came to the aid of an injured man near the stage, who was eventually wheeled out of the venue on a stretcher.

Lil baby concert shooting 🤦🏿‍♂️

Memphis police are working to identify the shooter. MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Louis Brownlee said it was unknown if the shooter and victim knew each other. Cops are also investigating how many times the injured man was shot and how many times the assailant fired.

FedExForum is equipped with metal detectors, which concertgoers must pass through before entering the building. MPD is investigating how the gun got inside the venue.