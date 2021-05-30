Gunfire Erupts On Boosie Video Shoot; One Man Critically Wounded 

One man was shot on the set of Boosie’s video shoot yesterday afternoon!

Rapper Boosie Badazz escaped death over the weekend, after gunshots erupted on the set of his music video.

Boosie was in Huntsville, Alabama around 4:30 PM, where he was shooting the video for his song “Clutchin” with Dee Rogers, when things went awry.

According to reports, over 100 people were on the set of video and some of them were armed with various weapons.

A video captured the moment the shooting started from the assailant, who let off at least four shots, sending everyone – including Boosie – running for their lives.

The police arrived on the scene almost immediately, where they came across people fleeing for their lives, as well as one man in his early 20’s, who was critically injured after being shot.

So far the police have no suspects and no motive for the gunfire.

This is the second time Boosie has been targeted in the last six months. In November of 2020, the Baton Rouge rap star was shot in the leg in Dallas, after attending a memorial service for slain artist Mo3.