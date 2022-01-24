Rapper admits that he didn’t know the legend he tried to sample, and didn’t realize how busy stars in other genres get.

Rapper Gunna has shared why Drake, one of the biggest stars in the world, almost didn’t get placed on his new project DS4EVER.

The College Park native shared the reason why their collaborative song “P Power’ was not included on the Jan. 7 release of the new album was because of clearance issues. The song, originally titled “P#### Power” contained a sample from a classic 70s record from one of the era’s most recognizable voices, Donna Summer.

The disco smash “Could It Be Magic” was used by Metro Boomin and captured the genre-specific orchestration and the moans/ purring that made Summers hotter than any female artist of her times (and maybe now).

“I originally sampled Donna Summer,” Gunna shared. “I don’t even know her, because I’m so young. But she was a legend and her estate couldn’t get back in time for my album.”

Clearance approval was complete after the album went out and was added to the album sequence on Jan. 13, the last day of the tracking week.

DS4EVER, the last installation of the artist’s Drip Season four-part album series, debuted at the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The project featured other top-notch artists like Young Thug, 21 Savage, and Chlöe Bailey.