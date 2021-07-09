Gunna Out Of The Hospital; Mystery Illness Revealed

It looks like rap star Gunna is out of the hospital and recovering from an unknown affiliation! Welcome home!

Atlanta rapper Gunna is home from the hospital, and thanking fans for their support. He was hospitalized last week, due to a bout of pneumonia.

“I feel better. I’m out of the hospital. I had pneumonia really really bad,” Gunna revealed. “Health is wealth. Everybody take care of your body.

In a series of posts on Instagram earlier this morning, he posted pictures with his feet kicked up inside of his home, along with a message to his supporters.

Gunna gave the biggest props to YSL boss, Young Thug.

Young Thug gave his friend and frequent collaborator a boost by gifting him four luxury watches while he remained hospitalized.

Young Thug, made sure to pay the rising star a visit earlier this week, and he didn’t come empty-handed.

Gunna documented the surprise in a clip on Instagram, showing off the three Audemars Piguet timepieces and one Cartier watch from his “Ski” collaborator – weeks after he turned 28.

Laughing about the lavish gift, Gunna said in the video, “Still my birthday…! Not one, not two, not three, four! Still my birthday!”

He captioned the post, “My twin @thuggerthugger1 ain’t never late. I think I’m feeling better already.”

Young Thug is known for showering his protege with expensive gifts.

Last year, he celebrated Gunna’s birthday by handing him the keys to a Rolls Royce.