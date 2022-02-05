Gunna Promotes Pushin P Crypto, People Call It A Scam

Gunna deleted a tweet promoting a cryptocurrency called Pushin P, which was labeled a scam after its value quickly tanked.

Gunna has been accused of participating in a cryptocurrency scam.

The 300 Entertainment artist came under fire for promoting a cryptocurrency called Pushin P. The crypto raised concerns as its value quickly collapsed after its launch, which Gunna was hyping via Twitter on Monday (January 31).

“Ay @pushinpeth making a crypto metaverse for us!” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “@shanemooncharts backing the project, I know this is gonna fly. IM TAKING THIS TO THE MOON JOIN THE TELEGRAM HERE.”

Twitter user @zachxbt labeled Gunna as a scammer, posting a chart displaying the crypto’s downfall. Gunna ended up deleting his promotional tweet and hasn’t mentioned anything about crypto since on social media. The @pushinpeth Twitter account also disappeared.

Despite the blowback, the Pushin P website is still operating at the time of publishing. It claims Gunna “started a revolution.”

“Pushin P is a decentralized movement that offers something unique and never before seen on the blockchain, complete and total access to your favorite artist. GUNNA!” the site says. “The metaverse opens wide when we include artists and crypto into one project. Doxxed team, and fully transparent development on the blockchain for long term success.”

Gunna is far from the first rapper to be attached to a crypto scam. Artists such as T.I. and The Game have faced legal trouble for their involvement in the crypto fraud.