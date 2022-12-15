Gunna Teams With Goodr To Give Away $100,000 For The Holidays

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Gunna’s fifth annual Great Giveaway is scheduled to take place on Sunday (December 18) in College Park, Georgia.

The 300 Entertainment rapper joined forces with Goodr to provide $100 gift cards to 1,000 families in College Park. Reps for Gunna will pass out the gift cards to pre-registered families at a local Walmart from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

“Much respect to Gunna who, no matter what, still finds a way to contribute to the community that raised him,” Goodr’s founder and CEO Jasmine Crowe-Houston said in a press release. “We know that people will struggle unlike any other year this holiday season and it is our honor to maintain Gunna’s legacy of giving back.”

Gunna previously worked with Goodr to launch several pop-up grocery markets. The two also teamed up for coat giveaways, back-to-school events and more.

The Great Giveaway is scheduled to take place days after Gunna took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. The 29-year-old artist was released from jail after entering an Alford plea for conspiracy to violate the RICO Act on Wednesday (December 14). The Alford plea allowed him to maintain his innocence.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” he said in a statement. “I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL.”

Gunna had been in jail since his May arrest. His sentence was commuted to time served.