Gunna has teamed up with the non-profit Goodr to give lucky locals in College Park over $100,000 worth of gift cards! Read more!

Thanks to a partnership with Goodr, the GRAMMY nominated-rapper Gunna will give 750 lucky College Park shoppers $100,000 worth of gift cards.

Each person will receive a $150 gift card and a special gift to shop at their local Walmart.

The pre-registered winning shoppers will be able to claim their gifts on Thursday, December 23rd, in the hometown retail store.

This isn’t the first time that Gunna and Goodr have linked up to bless the people.

They have done this particular event titled “Gunna’s Great Giveaway” four times.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the two linked to create free clothing and grocery store in the McNair Middle School called Gunna’s Drip Closet & Goodr Grocery Store.

McNair was the school that the platinum-selling artist attended.

The school was not their only effort.

The two have done several free Pop-up Grocery Markets throughout their community and have curated a couple of coat giveaways this fall/winter season.

Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe shared, “Gunna continually finds ways to give back to the community that raised him.”

“We at Goodr value this partnership and look forward to helping Gunna’s efforts whenever we are called upon,” she said.

Gunna posted the event on his Instagram with the flyer in the profile that firmly states that families wanting to qualify for the gift card must pre-register at gunnagreatchristmas.spalashthat.com.

He captioned, “GunnaGreatGiveAway this THURSDAY ! SOUTHSIDE 4 ANNUAL ! PLZ REGISTER.”