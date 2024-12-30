Gwyneth Paltrow Conspiracy Theory, Drake Lawsuit & Fan Criticism Rock Spotify

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Spotify Wrapped’s accuracy came under fire in 2024, with Gwyneth Paltrow, Drake and fans questioning the platform’s reliability.

Gwyneth Paltrow has claimed her Spotify Wrapped results misrepresented her listening habits, giving rapper Drake some ammo in his war with the streaming giant.

The annual Spotify Wrapped rollout, a celebration of users’ top artists and songs, took a controversial turn in 2024 as celebrities and music lovers alike raised questions about its accuracy.

Academy Award-winner Gwyneth Paltrow has weighed in on the debate, alleging that her year-end statistics also misrepresented her listening patterns.

Her sentiments joined a chorus of frustrated users who doubt the authenticity of the streaming giant’s data. Paltrow voiced her skepticism during a Q&A on her lifestyle brand Goop’s platform.

When asked, “What was on your Spotify Wrapped?” the Shakespeare in Love actress did not hold back.

“My data was not accurate,” she claimed. “I listened to João Gilberto, like at dinner parties, but it has him as my number one artist, and that’s impossible because I had it on a couple times but not enough to warrant that spot.”

This isn’t the first time Spotify has faced backlash over its Wrapped feature, which compiles individual users’ most-streamed music into a personalized summary.

Fans worldwide have taken to social media to challenge their results, asserting that the lists don’t align with their habits.

Some argue that artists like Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter were overrepresented despite users rarely playing their tracks.

Criticism intensified earlier in the year when Hip-Hop star Drake escalated concerns by filing a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify.

The rapper alleged the companies deliberately manipulated streaming data to elevate Kendrick Lamar’s song “Not Like Us” at the expense of his own career.

Spotify replied to Drake’s allegations and denied his claims as the lawsuit rages on.

Meanwhile, fans have lobbed accusations at Spotify’s autoplay function, claiming it disproportionately prioritizes certain artists like Carpenter—potentially inflating their streams.