GZA Invites Fans To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of Classic Album “Liquid Swords”

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper GZA is inviting fans to join him online to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his classic album Liquid Swords with a livestream concert from New York City.
The Wu-Tang Clan star will hit the stage at famed music venue (Le) Poisson Rouge on November 6th, to revisit the iconic 1995 release, which featured tracks like “I Gotcha Back,” “Cold World,” “Shadowboxin’,” and the titular single.
GZA will be performing without an in-person audience, although the full production show will be streamed on LPR.tv, the venue’s subscription-based service.
Other artists set to stage livestream gigs exclusively on the platform in the coming weeks include Kimbra, !!!, Kevin Devine, and comedian Chris Gethard.