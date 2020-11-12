H.E.R., Chris Brown, Beyoncé & Young Thug Lead 2020 Soul Train Award Nominations

(AllHipHop News)
BET will present the 2020 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 29. Tisha Campbell (Martin, My Wife & Kids) and Tichina Arnold (Martin, Everybody Hates Chris) will host and co-produce the show.
H.E.R. earned the most nominations with 8, including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Best Collaboration, and Video of the Year. The R&B vocalist was followed by Chris Brown with seven nominations.
Both Beyoncé and Young Thug received six nods. Chloe x Halle, Summer Walker, and Usher each picked up five nominations. YG is up for four trophies.
The 2020 Soul Train Awards will simulcast on BET, BET Her, VH1, and MTV2 at 8 pm ET. A one-hour pre-show will begin at 7 pm ET. Check out the full list of nominees below.
Album Of The Year
Brandy – B7
Chloe X Halle – Ungodly Hour
Chris Brown & Young Thug – Slime & B
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
Summer Walker – Over It
The Weeknd – After Hours
Video Of The Year
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint JHN & Wizkid – “Brown Skin Girl”
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
Chris Brown – “Go Crazy” Feat. Young Thug
H.E.R. – “Slide” Feat. YG
Lizzo – “Good As Hell”
Skip Marley & H.E.R. – “Slow Down”
Song Of The Year
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
H.E.R. Feat. YG – “Slide”
Summer Walker & Usher – “Come Thru”
Usher Feat. Ella Mai – “Don’t Waste My Time”
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
Alicia Keys
Beyoncé
Brandy
H.E.R.
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker