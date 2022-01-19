H.E.R., Drake, Chlöe & More Lead 2022 NAACP Image Award Nominations

Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion are up for Entertainer Of The Year.

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will take place on Saturday, February 26. R&B singer/songwriter H.E.R. goes into the night with the most nominations for a musician.

H.E.R. picked up six Image Award nods for the 2022 ceremony. The Back of My Mind album creator was followed by Drake, Chlöe, Silk Sonic, and Jazmine Sullivan with four nominations each.

Silk Sonic’s An Evening with Silk Sonic, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales, Givēon’s When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time, and H.E.R.’s Back of My Mind are up for Outstanding Album.

Lil Nas X & Megan Thee Stallion Made It Into The Entertainer Of The Year Category

The Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song nominees are “Best Friend” by Saweetie featuring Doja Cat, “Fye Fye” by Tobe Nwigwe featuring Fat Nwigwe, “Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow, “My Life” by J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray, and “Way 2 Sexy” by Drake featuring Future & Young Thug.

The coveted Entertainer Of The Year honor will go to Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King, or Tiffany Haddish. Judas and the Black Messiah, King Richard, Respect, The Harder They Fall, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday were nominated for Outstanding Motion Picture.

Black-ish Star Anthony Anderson To Host The Image Awards

“We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought-provoking content to our attention through their incredible work in film, television, music, and more,” said Karen Boykin-Towns, Chairman of the Image Awards Committee.

Kyla Pratt, Marcus Scribner, and Tinashe hosted a special virtual event on NAACP’s Instagram channel to announce the nominees. Anthony Anderson will host the actual 2022 Image Awards airing at 8:00 pm ET/PT on the BET network.

We’re not done yet! Running it back as host of the 53rd #NAACPImageAwards is seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner, @AnthonyAnderson 😎🔥

Tune in Saturday, Feb 26 8p ET/PT live on @BET! pic.twitter.com/geepTYBJq4 — NAACP Image Awards® (@naacpimageaward) January 18, 2022

“The BET team is immensely proud to continue our partnership with the NAACP and the annual Image Awards, underpinning our longstanding legacy of celebrating Black Excellence,” stated Scott Mills, BET President/CEO.

Scott Mills continued, “It is an extraordinary privilege to provide our unparalleled platforms to recognize the vast contributions of Black creators, in a way that only BET, and NAACP can.”

To see the full list of nominees for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards visit naacpimageawards.net. Additionally, voting to determine the winners is now open to the public until February 5, 2022, at naacpimageawards.net.