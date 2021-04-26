H.E.R.’s “Fight For You” Wins Best Original Song At The Academy Awards

Daniel Kaluuya was also honored for his portrayal of Fred Hampton in ‘Judas and the Black Messiah.’

Gabriella “H.E.R.” Wilson is now an Oscar winner. Last night, the 23-year-old R&B musician, along with songwriter Tiara Thomas and producer Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, picked up the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

H.E.R.’s “Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah was selected over “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami…, “Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7, “Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, and “Io sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead.

With the addition of the Oscar, H.E.R. has two out of the four trophies that make up the prestigious EGOT honor (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). The RCA recording artist already earned four Grammy Awards throughout her career.

Several Hip Hop and R&B acts were named Best Original Song recipients over the last twenty years. “Lose Yourself” by Eminem won in 2003. Three years later, Three Six Mafia’s Frayser Boy, Juicy J, and DJ Paul won the golden statue for “It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp.”

Rapper Lonnie “Common” Lynn and singer John Legend took home the Best Original Song Oscar for “Glory” at the 2015 ceremony. Music legends such as Stevie Wonder and Lionel Richie have triumphed in that category as well.

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards also saw Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste win Best Original Score for Soul. In addition, Judas and the Black Messiah scored another Oscar when Daniel Kaluuya was announced as Best Supporting Actor.

Plus, Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe’s Two Distant Strangers won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film. The 30-minute drama stars Brooklyn-bred Hip Hop star Jo-Vaughn “Joey Bada$$” Scott.