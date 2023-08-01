Halle Bailey Drops Teaser For Solo Single “Angel”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

One-half of Chloe x Halle will release a new song very soon.

2023 has been a big year for Halle Bailey. She took on the titular role in Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid. In addition to acting, Bailey is focusing on her music career as well.

The music video for Halle’s rendition of The Little Mermaid classic “Part of Your World” racked up over 10 million views on YouTube since its June 9th premiere on the platform.

On Monday (July 31), Halle published a 22-second teaser on her own YouTube channel for the upcoming single “Angel.” The track will officially hit DSPs on Friday, August 4.

Before starring in The Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey teamed up with her sister as part of the R&B duo known as Chloe x Halle. The siblings released two studio albums – 2018’s The Kids Are Alright and 2020’s Ungodly Hour.

The Recording Academy nominated The Kids Are Alright for Best Urban Contemporary Album. Chloe x Halle also scored a Best New Artist nomination at the same Grammy ceremony in 2019. Two years later, Ungodly Hour scored a nod for Best Progressive R&B Album.

Director Rob Marshall’s The Little Mermaid has pulled in over $564 million at the global box office. The Little Mermaid is among the Top 10 highest-grossing films in 2023. In addition to Halle Bailey as Ariel, the movie stars Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina.