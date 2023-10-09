Halle Bailey Says “The Color Purple” Set Is Like “A Family Reunion”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Halle Bailey felt like she was at “a family reunion” while shooting “The Color Purple.”

In the second movie adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, Halle Bailey plays the young version of Nettie Harris, a character played by R&B singer Ciara.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Halle admitted she felt like she was at a family reunion being around the likes of Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks and Colman Domingo.

“Set was like going to a cookout – it felt like a family reunion, honestly, like you’re surrounded by your aunties and cousins,” she praised. “I was just excited to be there as a fan of everyone. The movie is a labor of love. I mean, we all care so much about the original story and really wanted to do a good job with this reimagining.”

The 23-year-old singer went on to share that Barrino’s portrayal of Celie Harris and Henson’s performance as Shug Avery gave her chills.

“People are going to lose their minds over Fantasia’s and Taraji’s performances. I get chills just thinking about it,” she teased.

Halle Bailey was asked to audition by director Blitz Bazawule while she was shooting “The Little Mermaid” and she sent in a self-tape in which she sang a gospel song – and got the part.

She acknowledged that it was “very surreal” to go from the Disney remake to the musical drama.

“I’m just in awe. I’ve loved The Color Purple ever since I was a little girl. I mean, it’s a Black family staple,” she shared. “When I heard that they were doing a remake, I was like, I hope they get somebody to do it right because it’s something that we have to keep safe. This story, this movie that’s lived on so long and has had such amazing talent come out of it, it’s really cool.”

“The Color Purple” is due to be released in cinemas on Christmas Day (December 25.)