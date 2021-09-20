‘Hamilton’ Wins An Emmy Award For Outstanding Variety Special

The live stage recording adds another major honor to its list of accolades.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking Hip Hop-inspired stage play Hamilton continues to rack up trophies. Disney+’s film version of the Broadway musical won a Primetime Emmy at last night’s ceremony.

Saturday Night Live alumna Amy Poehler presented the award for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) to Hamilton. Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler) gave the acceptance speech on behalf of the cast and crew.

Hamilton won the honor over Netflix’s Bo Burnham: Inside, HBO’s David Byrne’s American Utopia, Netflix’s 8:46 – Dave Chappelle, HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion, and HBO Max’s A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote.

In addition to the Primetime Emmy Awards, the Hamilton motion picture has also won at the People’s Choice Awards, American Film Institute Awards, Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and Producers Guild of America Awards.

The original Hamilton production won 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It also took home a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Plus, Lin-Manuel Miranda was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

In 2016, Atlantic Records released The Hamilton Mixtape featuring rap acts such as The Roots, Busta Rhymes, Nas, Queen Latifah, Wiz Khalifa, Common, and Chance The Rapper. That project debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.