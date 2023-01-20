Harvard University Teams Up With AFSCME To Give Internships To Youth Of Color

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Looking for something to do? AFSCME and Harvard might have a something to fill your summer up with.

The American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME) is offering an opportunity for young people to have internship opportunities over the summer.

The organization, one of the nation’s largest labor unions, is “pleased to partner with Harvard University’s Labor and Worklife Program to sponsor the Union Scholars Program.”

According to their website, they not only represent public service employees and retirees across the country, but are making ways for young people of color interested in starting their lives.

“Harvard’s Labor and Worklife Program, located in the Harvard Law School, is the university’s center for research, teaching and creative problem-solving related to the world of work,” the website page announcing the program stated. “The program is funded through the Jerry Wurf Memorial Fund. The Union Scholars Program is an 8-week summer internship for students of color. Students will take part in a hands-on organizing experience with AFSCME members and will enjoy an opportunity to travel and receive valuable, resume-building experience – all while getting paid.”

The application for the Union Scholars Program, one that develops leaders and activists by giving them training, an opportunity to see the world, and hands-on community organizing experience, has just dropped.

To access it and possibly change the trajectory of your life, click here!

