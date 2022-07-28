Has Doja Cat Joined The Insect-Eating Trend? 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat follows Lupita Nyong’o in eating insects after the actress claimed ants are “really good” and “not even crunchy.”

Doja Cat is vocal about how much she loves food and cooking and even recently announced plans for a new cooking show.

If her latest food adventures are anything to go by, her recipes, fans might have to go crawling around the backyard to find ingredients rather than the pantry as the “Say So” hitmaker appears to be a fan of eating insects.

Doja Cat took to Instagram on Wednesday (Jul. 27) to share a new selfie alongside a close-up of her sweet treat. However, her lollipop was covered with several ants, although it’s unclear whether Doja bought the lollipop with the ants or if they found their way by accident.

Doja Cat Teases An Ant-Covered Treat

However, Doja Cat isn’t the only celeb to add ants to their diet. Earlier this month Lupita Nyong’o chowed down on the insects at an event to promote food sustainability.

“It’s ants,” she explains in the clip, showing her food to the camera. “It’s really good, it’s not even crunchy or anything.” Lupita captioned the post, “You can call me Ant-Woman!!” adding the hashtags, “#Marvel,” “#Ants” and “#Foodie.”

While Doja Cat and Lupita tired ants, Kanye West chose crickets when trying insects to celebrate in 2018 when his father’s cancer was in remission.

“Overcome fear,” he wrote. “My dad and I are going to eat this plate of bugs to celebrate him beating cancer. No more fear.

Meanwhile, Questlove has also eaten insects on at least a couple of occasions in the past. “I did try a few insects when I went to Korea,” he said in 2013. “We went to a restaurant where snails was the most regular thing they had. It was… interesting.”

Then, in 2015 he shared a photo of himself eating a crickets-on-top salad at Austin’s SXSW (South by Southwest) Food Festival.

“This was not a dare….@questlove is eating crickets and they are delicious,” he penned on Instagram.