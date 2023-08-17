Havoc Says He Was Almost Electrocuted To Death On Set Of Classic Mobb Deep Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Havoc provided behind-the-scenes details about the music video for Mobb Deep’s classic song “Shook Ones Pt. II.”

Havoc luckily averted a near-death experience while filming Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones Pt. II” music video. The esteemed rapper/producer recalled a dangerous incident at the video shoot in the latest installment of Vevo’s Footnotes series.

“One shocking moment was when me and a guy from my block got into an argument because he felt he wasn’t getting enough shine in the video,” Havoc said. “We started fighting and we both fell into a puddle of water and one of the movie lights fell in it with us. We could have gotten electrocuted to death. That was wild.”

Havoc shared behind-the-scenes stories of “Shook Ones Pt. II” for Vevo’s celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary. The Mobb Deep member recounted the difficult shooting schedule for the video, which was filmed in Queensbridge.

“The most challenging part of making the video was staying awake because we shot non-stop from early that morning to 7 a.m. the next day,” he said.

Havoc loved the final product despite the long hours. He told Vevo he wouldn’t change a thing about the video if he was remaking it in 2023.

“My favorite scene is when we have the whole crew behind us, and Prodigy and myself have on the Hennessy jerseys,” he said. “I loved those shirts. Prodigy got them made.”

Watch the Vevo Footnotes version of Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones Pt. II” video below.