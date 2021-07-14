Hazel E Tries To Shade Cardi B in Princessgate

The internet goes crazy after Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood ex-cast member, Hazel E declares that she is the first female rapper to have a princess-themed birthday party for her daughter.
In her Instagram story she throws shade at Cardi B.
Her captions were “The girls are fans!,” “Ion care AvA had the most epic pull up to a 1st Birthday Party, Periodt. Real life Princess. From …” and “It’s the originality for me.”
“It was only 3 weeks ago damn! And all my princess were black.”
“Down to the [Poodle Emoji]”
“I DIDN’T EVEN SAY NO NAMES MUST BE THE SAME”
“I WAS THE FIRST RAPPER TO DO IT IN MY @souljaboy voice.”
Oh, Twitter went off.
“Hazel E is buggin”
“Hazel E said Cardi B is her fan cause she did a princess party first….. y’all claim the stupidest s###”
“nah Hazel E is actually delusional lol theres no way this girl is serious…”
“The fact that she has more than Hazel E”
“Not Hazel E thinking she’s the only person with a princess”
“It’s Hazel E tripping over a princess party.. Like b#tch?”
“I feel that @iamcardib response to Hazel E may have @IamTabithaBrown energy with a sprinkle of her seasoning that sold out in 39 mins but then again.. DONT COME FOR HER KIDS”
Hey Hazel, did Cardi steal this idea too?
“Cardi gifted Kulture a custom iced out Elliante charm necklace.”
Check out Kulture’s party and see if you think that the Bronx beauty bite off her idea.
“Cardi really went all out for Kulture’s princess themed birthday party”