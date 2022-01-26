HBO’s Drake-Produced ‘Euphoria’ Draws Series High Viewership

Emmy winner Zendaya stars as the lead character in the popular TV program.

The American teen drama Euphoria has become a cultural phenomenon and a ratings hit. Season 2 of the Sam Levinson-created remake of an Israeli miniseries premiered on January 9 on HBO.

According to Deadline, the most recent edition of Euphoria brought in 3.6 million viewers across all HBO platforms, an increase of 41% from the previous week. That total for Sunday night’s episode is apparently an all-time series high.

Hip Hop megastar Aubrey Drake Graham and his DreamCrew production company partner Adel “Future” Nur are two of the executive producers for Euphoria.

Multi-talented entertainer Zendaya is an executive producer as well. In addition, 37-year-old filmmaker/actor Sam Levinson is credited as a Euphoria executive producer, writer, and director.

Zendaya also plays teenage drug addict Rue Bennett. Plus, the cast features Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams.

Since its launch in June 2019, Euphoria has earned nine Primetime Emmy Award nominations. The show won Outstanding Contemporary Makeup and Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics at the 2020 Emmy ceremony.

That same year, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences awarded Zendaya the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series. The then-24-year-old former Disney channel star became the youngest woman to win the dramatic Lead Actress honor.