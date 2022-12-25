Heartwarming Christmas Miracle: Macon Rapper Baby Jungle Bails Out Nonviolent Offenders

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Macon rapper Baby Jungle and his record label Guap Records paid $15,000 to bail out 8 nonviolent offenders and reunited them with their families for the holidays!

As the holiday season approached, Macon rapper Baby Jungle and his record label Guap Records spread some much-needed cheer to the Bibb County jail by bailing out 8 nonviolent offenders.

The inmates chosen by Major Eric Woodford were each given between $1,000 and $2,000 to reunite with their families just in time for the holidays.

Baby Jungle told WMAZ Channel 13 that he wanted to give these families a “second chance” and was delighted to see them “smile and be home with their family, be able to see their family for Christmas.”

Working pro bono on the project was Attorney Mahdi Abdur-Rahman, who said they simply wanted to do their part to help out during the festive season.

The inmates were grateful for the generous gesture, and Baby Jungle promised to do it again next year, vowing to give back to the city every time he reaches a new goal.

The remaining funds from the $15,000 will be used to bail out additional nonviolent offenders, who will also be treated to dinner at the Vibez restaurant downtown.

It’s heartwarming to see acts of kindness like this during the holiday season, bringing joy and hope to those who may have otherwise spent it behind bars.