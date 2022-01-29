H.E.R. Lands Global Deal As Face Of L’Oréal Paris

H.E.R. just landed a major deal with L’Oréal Paris, and now she is getting ready to front a global campaign for the legendary fashion brand!

H.E.R. has been named as the new global spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris.

Executives at the French cosmetics giant announced that H.E.R., real name Gabriella Wilson, is joining the company as a brand ambassador.

H.E.R.’s debut campaign, for Elvive Dream Lengths Curls, will be released next month.

“When I use my voice, I need to stand 100 percent with what I represent,” she said in a statement. “So, I’m beyond happy to join L’Oréal Paris, and to add my voice to this sisterhood representing the diversity of beauty on this planet, with the message for every girl to know her worth deep in her heart.”

H.E.R. joins a roster of diverse spokespeople, including Kate Winslet, Viola Davis, Celine Dion, Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria, Elle Fanning, Aja Naomi King, and Camila Cabello, among others.

And Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, global brand president of L’Oréal Paris, is excited to have the 24-year-old on board.

“H.E.R. is one of the music world’s new superstars, and she’s only 24! We’re thrilled to welcome one of Gen Z’s most resonant young voices to L’Oréal Paris,” she commented. “Her talent and her confidence make her an inspirational L’Oréal Paris spokesperson, speaking to not only young women but to all women, to trust in the power of their worth.”