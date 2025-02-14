Hilary Duff Takes Action Against Kanye West With Vulgar Charity T-Shirt

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are using fashion to take a stand against Kanye West with a charity T-shirt to support Holocaust survivors.

Hilary Duff is turning outrage into action by selling T-shirts to raise money for Holocaust survivors after Kanye West, also known as Ye, ignited global condemnation with antisemitic remarks and an attempt to sell clothing featuring Nazi imagery.

Duff and her husband, musician Matthew Koma, are behind the provocative design, which sports the phrase “F### Ye” in bold black lettering on a plain white shirt.

Proceeds from the sales benefit The Blue Card, a nonprofit organization that provides financial support to aging Holocaust survivors in the U.S., many of whom live in poverty.

Koma introduced the T-shirt on Instagram, writing, “Hey I can make a shirt too – link in bio, all proceeds to The Blue Card Holocaust survivor charity.”

Matthew Koma, Hillary Duff’s husband claps back at Ye by selling a shirt that says “F### YE” in response of selling the S####### shirt pic.twitter.com/Hkx7HPqHgF — GoodAssSub (@GoodAssSub) February 11, 2025

In addition to donating all profits, Koma has pledged to match each sale dollar for dollar, doubling the amount of aid provided.

The effort comes in response to Ye’s inflammatory social media posts praising Adolf Hitler and the Nazi regime, followed by an attempt to sell T-shirts emblazoned with a s####### through his Yeezy website.

The backlash was swift, leading to his sales platform being taken offline.

Masha Pearl, executive director of The Blue Card, praised Duff and Koma for their swift action.

“We are so grateful to Matthew Koma and to Hilary Duff for quickly springing into action and realizing this is not OK and they have to do something, utilizing fashion to get the word out there,” she told TMZ.

“They learned about The Blue Card on their own and basically reached out and, at this point, had quickly created the T-shirt and had been spreading this on social media, both Matthew and Hilary, which we were extremely, extremely pleased about,” she added.

The campaign highlights an urgent need for assistance. Many Holocaust survivors in the U.S. are elderly, struggling with health issues, and living below the federal poverty line, making financial support essential for their well-being.

The limited-edition T-shirts, available for pre-order at shop.wbleague.com for $20, serve as both a statement against hate and a direct contribution to survivors in need.