Hillary Clinton Slams Donald Trump Amid “Lock Him Up” Chants At DNC 

Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on the first night of the DNC in Chicago, emerging to Beyoncé’s “Freedom.”

Hillary Clinton delivered a powerful speech in support of Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention, praising the vice president and slamming Donald Trump.

On Monday (August 19) Clinton addressed her former political rival and his attacks on Harris.

“It is no surprise that he is lying about Kamala’s record, he is mocking her name and her laugh. Sounds familiar?” she said. “But we have him on the run now.”

She also drew a stark contrast between Trump’s record as a convicted felon and Harris’s as a former prosecutor.

“As a prosecutor, Kamala locked up murders and drug traffickers,” she stated. “Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial.” The crowd erupted into chants of “Lock him up! Lock him up!” a throwback to Trump supporters taunting Hillary Clinton during the 2016 Presidential campaign.

BREAKING: Hillary Clinton nodding along as the crowd chants “lock him up”. One of the most full circle moments in political history. Retweet to make sure every American sees this and knows Donald Trump is a convicted felon. pic.twitter.com/Rmlkuq8NO2 — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) August 20, 2024

.@KamalaHarris makes a surprise appearance at Night 1 of the 2024 DNC, walking out to her campaign theme song, Beyoncé’s “FREEDOM.” pic.twitter.com/vDKiRowFwr — BEYONCÉ LEGION 𐚁 (@BeyLegion) August 20, 2024

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also delivered a rousing speech in Chicago. She bashed Trump, branding him a “two-bit union buster” who would “sell this country for a dollar.”

Ocasio-Cortez also addressed the war in Gaza, assuring that Kamala Harris “is working tirelessly to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and bringing hostages home.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the DNC.



“I, for one, am tired of hearing about how a two bit union buster thinks of himself as more of a patriot than the woman who fights every single day to lift working people out from under the boots of greed trampling on our way of life.” pic.twitter.com/BU7q9SBrSV — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett slammed “career criminal” Donald Trump in a moving speech. She also contrasted his record with Harris’.

“One candidate worked at McDonald’s, while she was in college at an HBCU. The other was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, and helped his daddy in the family business: Housing discrimination,” she said. “She became a career prosecutor, while he became a career criminal, with 34 felonies, two impeachments, and one p### star to prove it.”

She added, “Kamala Harris has a résumé. Donald Trump has a rap sheet.”

Crockett also shared how “the most powerful woman in the world wiped my tears and listened,” shortly after she was elected to Congress.

Elsewhere during her speech, Crockett injected some humor with a nod to her viral “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body” retort to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“The question before us is, will a vindictive, vile villain violate voters’ vision for a better American or not?” Crockett asked as the crowd burst into laughter. “I hear alliteration is back in style.”