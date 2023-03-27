Hip-Hop Alliance Launches “Legendary Flowers” Series For Culture Icons

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Hip-Hop Alliance has launched a new segment called “Legendary Flowers.” The intent is to shine a light on a Hip-Hop pioneers who’ve blazed a trail for others to follow. The organization—helmed by Kurtis Blow, KRS-One and Chuck D, among others–made the announcement on Saturday (March 25) via Instagram. For the inaugural installment, the HHA gave its flowers to the inimitable MC Lyte, who also happens to be the HHA’s vice-president.

“Introducing LEGENDARY FLOWERS—a new segment by the Hip Hop Alliance where we honor and celebrate the trailblazers and icons of our beloved Hip Hop culture,” the caption reads. “In our first installment during Women’s Month, we’re excited to celebrate the unstoppable force that is our very own Vice President of the Hip Hop Alliance—MC Lyte.”

MC Lyte, who released her first album Lyte as a Rock in 1998, was among the first female rappers to find success in a field typically dominated by men.

“MC Lyte has been a monumental figure in Hip Hop since the late 80s, shattering barriers and paving the way for future generations of female emcees,” the post continues. “As the first female solo rapper to release a full album with 1988’s Lyte as a Rock, she set a powerful precedent in a male-dominated industry.

“MC Lyte’s incredible career spans decades, with her thought-provoking lyrics, unmatched flow, and undeniable stage presence that has inspired millions. As a relentless advocate for women’s rights and social justice, she has consistently used her platform to empower others and spark change.

We want to thank MC Lyte for her unwavering commitment to Hip Hop and the culture, for inspiring a nation, and for being a shining example of strength, resilience and passion. Your influence will forever be felt in the hearts of aspiring artists and fans alike.”