Hip-Hop Producer Mally Mall Gets Over 2 Years In Prison For Pimping

Former “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” cast member Mally Mall was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison on Thursday in a Federal court in Las Vegas for pimping.

He received the max penalty of 33 months and three months’ probation, a compromise negotiated with his plea deal.

The Hip-hop producer and rapper, born Jamal Rashid, has produced for people like Too Short, E40, Trippie Redd, Tyga, French Montana, Blueface, XXXtencion, and Teyana Taylor.

He copped to providing escort services for the twelve years between 2002 and 2014 in Clark County, where he pimped “hundreds of women.”

According to a tweet by Investigative Reporter Vanessa Murphy for the local CBS affiliate 8 News Now, prosecutors believe that “he manipulated victims” into following his personally “imposed rules.”

And during the trial multiple “victims discussed … threats of surveillance, verbal abuse & actual violence.”

The judge governing the case at first was unsure about accepting his plea, and wanted to give him the maximum number of years for his hands in this prostitution scandal.

Murphy reports, “She talked about how victims are traumatized & how his actions were heinous. She called him a monster in the past & said victims went through a form of imprisonment & enslavement.” Three of the most horrendous claims that emerged from the case include the story of a victim’s therapist, who had to actually go see a therapist.

Another one involved his sex workers, who had to beg the big-time producer to go to a gynecologist when they had issues or wanted check-ups. Finally, other sex workers alleged that they also had to plead with him to get “a coat when it was cold in Chicago.”

Mally Mall admitted he was sorry in a canned statement to the courts.

“I apologize to the court, the government, and most importantly, the women involved.”

