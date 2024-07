Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pete Rock, Hi-Tek, 3rd Bass MC Pete Nice, Kurtis Blow, Fat Joe and KXNG Crooked are among the many expressing their condolences.

Juice Crew alum DJ Polo has reportedly died. Rumors he was suffering from some kind of illness are making the rounds on social media, although nothing has been confirmed.

Veteran Bronx radio personality DJ Chuck Chillout posted about his death on Saturday (July 27), writing on Instagram, “This Hurt real Bad RIP To DJ POLO.”

A cascade of comments poured in from their peers. Pete Rock wrote, “Gotdamn man slow da f%#k down jesus christ lemme breathe,” while Erick Sermon, De La Soul’s Maseo, Sway Calloway and Fat Boys’ Kool Rock Ski left a series of praying emojis. Other commenters included Hi-Tek, Crazy Legs and Kurtis Blow.

Eric B. also prompted a slew of condolences with his Instagram post. It read: “My brother DJ POLO we had some great times you will never be forgotten GODS speed.”

Fat Joe, EPMD’s DJ Scratch, E-40, 3rd Bass MC Pete Nice, Lord Finesse, De La Soul’s Posdnuos, Mix Master Ice and former Yo! MTV Raps co-host Ed Lover were among the many expressing their sadness and shock over his unexpected passing.

DJ Polo, whose real name was Shawn Brown, was a prominent DJ and producer, best known for his key role in he Juice Crew, a pioneering Hip-Hop collective based in New York City. The Juice Crew, formed in the mid-’80s by influential producer Marley Marl and radio DJ Mr. Magic, included several groundbreaking artists such as Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, MC Shan, Roxanne Shanté and Kool G Rap, among others.

DJ Polo is most famous for his collaboration with Kool G Rap, the duo Kool G Rap & DJ Polo. Together, they released several influential albums, including Road to the Riches (1989), Wanted: Dead or Alive (1990) and Live and Let Die (1992). Their work is renowned for its complex lyricism, intricate storytelling and contributions to the mafioso rap genre. DJ Polo’s role as a DJ and producer was instrumental in shaping the sound and style of Kool G Rap & DJ Polo, contributing to the legacy of East Coast Hip-Hop during its formative years.

AllHipHop sends its condolences to all of DJ Polo’s loved ones.

Man. We lost another one of our Hip-Hop soldiers. R.I.P DJ Polo. https://t.co/ewBYwGqgqV — ULTRAMAGNETIC MC’S (@McsUltra) July 27, 2024

Was just watching this video yesterday 🙏🏾 RIP

DJ POLO 🙏🏾 https://t.co/GAIrVjsW3Y — Crook 🏴🏳️🏴 (@CrookedIntriago) July 27, 2024

RIP DJ Polo pic.twitter.com/mr891q05ZK — Pack Pistol Pazzy (سيف الله) (@vinnie_paz) July 27, 2024