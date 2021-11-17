Hip-Hop Mourns Young Dolph’s Death

Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, Drumma Boy, LL Cool J, Westside Gunn, Rick Ross and many more reacted to the death of Young Dolph.

Hip-Hop suffered a devastating loss when Young Dolph passed away on Wednesday afternoon.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was shot and killed at a local bakery in his hometown of Memphis. He was 36-years-old.

As word of Young Dolph’s death spread on social media, members of the Hip-Hop community mourned the loss online. Collaborators, peers and fans of the late rapper expressed their sadness over the tragedy.

I am sooo sick rn I am in disbelief! Praying for his family and friends ! Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend dolph 🙏🏾 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 17, 2021

R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 17, 2021

MY



HEART



HURTS 💔



All i wanna see is us win mane us against us ain’t it… 😓 Sending my condolences to the Thornton family 🙏🏽🕊#WelcomeToMyCity 〽️🔌😞#RestInPeace #YoungDolph 🐬 @ Memphis, Tennessee https://t.co/kTmZCOY5AA — DRUMMA BOY FRESH (@DrummaBoyFRESH) November 17, 2021

Wtf damn Dolph SMFH 😤😤 I’ve said this on how many interviews Dolph was favorite I’m p##### RIH LEGEND 🤲🏽🤲🏽 — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) November 17, 2021

God bless Dolph 🕊 Real independent Memphis rapper born in chicago. loved by millions of ppl. Always showed love everytime I seen him this is tragic God bless his family man — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 17, 2021

Sending love to the family ,friends, & fans of @YoungDolph

Rest in power young Brother. I pray your children and family are covered and lifted up by the almighty.

🙏🏾🌹 — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) November 17, 2021

RIP DOLPH 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) November 17, 2021

Damn R.I.P DOLPH PRAYER FOR YA KIDS AND FAMILY SMH — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) November 17, 2021

LONG LIVE DOLPH



Only person to ever pull up to the cave with a fleet of cars and made sure to shake every single persons hand he met. Legendary artist and person. — kennybeats (@kennybeats) November 17, 2021

Rest In Peace dolph damn!! — N.O.R.E (@noreaga) November 17, 2021

I f### around really jus shed a tear for this n#### man. RIP Dolph. Memphis legend💔 https://t.co/2ad6G7r2sm — JEAN DEAUX (@jeandeauxmusic) November 17, 2021

Rest easy Brudda Brudda 🐬 @KeyGLOCK hold da family UP an run da empire! #ThugLuv 5L 🤞🏾👌🏾

Free @ralofamgoon !

Anuda Real 1 gone too soon pic.twitter.com/MDaif0UG6l — Trouble (@TroubleDTE) November 17, 2021

Damn man, me and Dolph used to be next door neighbors. Smh. RIP DOLPH. — concrete boy boat (@lilyachty) November 17, 2021

– damn… RIP Dolph — Black Milk (@black_milk) November 17, 2021

IM HURT 😭😢💔💔 My house LOVES DOLPH this one hits hard! Praying for his family and all his loved ones. He was so humble man this is b####### — BIA (@BIABIA) November 17, 2021