Hip-Hop Mourns Young Dolph’s Death

Hip-Hop suffered a devastating loss when Young Dolph passed away on Wednesday afternoon.
Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was shot and killed at a local bakery in his hometown of Memphis. He was 36-years-old.
As word of Young Dolph’s death spread on social media, members of the Hip-Hop community mourned the loss online. Collaborators, peers and fans of the late rapper expressed their sadness over the tragedy.
Megan Thee Stallion, who worked with Young Dolph on the song “RNB,” was devastated by the news.
“I am sooo sick rn I am in disbelief!” she tweeted. “Praying for his family and friends ! Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend dolph.”
Gucci Mane and producer Drumma Boy also grieved via Twitter. Both men worked with Young Dolph on numerous tracks during his career.
“R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart,” Gucci noted.
Drumma Boy added, “MY HEART HURTS. All i wanna see is us win mane us against us ain’t it… Sending my condolences to the Thornton family.”
The legendary LL CoolJ shared his condolences as well.
“Sending love to the family ,friends, & fans of @YoungDolph,” he wrote. “Rest in power young Brother. I pray your children and family are covered and lifted up by the almighty.”
Many more rappers, producers and other Hip-Hop-related figures reacted to Young Dolph’s passing on social media.. View some of their comments below.