Hip-Hop Preacher Robbed While Preaching During Sunday Service Livestream

Assaulted preacher knows the streets, friends with 50 Cent and cousin to Foxy Brown.

Flashy New York preacher, recently linked to multiple A-list rappers and Mayor Eric Adams, was the victim of a robbery during his Sunday sermon in his East Flatbush church, Leaders of Tomorrow (Brooklyn campus) on July 24.

The preacher asked, “How many of you have lost your faith because you saw somebody else die with what you were about to go through”

At least three thugs interrupted Bishop Lamor M. Whitehead’s proclamation from the Book of Isaiah with guns drawn, running up on him as the media team streamed the service live on Facebook.

The video was taken down by the church, but captured elsewhere.

Dressed in a burgundy and gold suit, the clergyman, who also spoke at Biz Markie and Black Rob’s funerals, shrivels at the sight of the armed men, getting on the ground and cries out “Alright, alright, alright,” as the first thug digs into his pockets and takes out wads of cash. He also takes the Bishop’s gold ring.

The criminal drops the ring and goes back to pick it up, the video shared.

A second gunman then goes to the stage-setting pulpit and goes into the preacher’s pockets — seemingly looking for something. He leaves shortly after, with nothing.

The third guy, who was tall and thin, did not assault the preacher but continued to tell the on-watching in-person congregation not to move.

A man sitting in the back and on the side of the preacher, never budged, until the men leave.

Whitehead, a Brooklyn pastor who once was convicted in 2016 of a fraudulent auto-loan scheme where he was charged with identity theft and grand larceny where he got $2 million from unsuspecting victims, has been in the news lately after standing with the Q train shooter and trying to coordinate his surrender with the NYPD, according to the New York Post.

Now reformed, ordained, and consecrated as a Bishop, he serves the people while driving a Rolls Royce and dripping in Fendi and other Italian designers.

He is also good friends with Eric Adams, the second Black mayor of the city of New York.

“I was arrested at 15 years old … and because people embraced me when I was arrested, I embrace Lamor Whitehead,” the Mayor said in 2016. “I will continue to give him the support and guidance that was given to me to become a cop, a state senator, and a borough president.”

One way that he has shown he is reformed is by working with the next generation and helping them do better. He invests a lot of his time mentoring rappers and other influencers with their ears to the street, a community he believes the church has left behind.

In December of 2020, when Fivio Foreign did a toy drive for incarcerated children, he announced his bid for the Borough Presidency of New York.

He is also related to rapper Foxy Brown and spoke at Biz Markie’s homegoing service saying that when artists “came into the room he shifted the atmosphere.” At the start of the service, Whitehead recited Psalm 23 for those in attendance to hear.

In 2018, 50 Cent came into his old church for the “Bridging the Gap” event.

Whitehead’s sermon for the day was titled “Get The Strap,” 50’s signature tagline.

“We must understand that it’s alright to get the strap because where we have come from, our protection is to ‘get the strap’ that’s the only thing that is respected in our community…” said Bishop Whitehead according to Vibe.com.

“Now don’t get it twisted no weapon formed against me shall prosper…so we must understand that ‘the strap’ is in prayer,” he said.

The minister really touched 50 Cent. He gave remarks, captured by Tuma Basa, formerly of Spotify and the Head of Hip-Hop music over at YouTube.

He said, “I got something out of it. I really feel that there was a completely different approach to try to reach us in a different way by using the terminology by using the slang and it kind of made me pay attention a little more…Even though it might seem outlandish–the approach–it’s effective.”

Regarding his robbery, the Bishop has since went on Instagram to let people know he was doing fine and he was lucky that God spared his life. He also asked for anyone with information leading to an arrest to inbox him.