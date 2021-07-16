Record Label VP/Producer Posts Bail For Kevon Lawless, Alleged Killer Of 3-Year-Old

An executive with Alamo Records is under fire for bailing out a man accused of killing a 3-year-old girl in a shooting.

Rap producer Nigel Talley posted over a quarter million dollars to get a man named Kevon Lawless out of jail, despite the fact that he was rotting in a Louisville cell for fatally shooting Brandon Waddles and his three-year-old daughter Trinity Randolph.

Kevon Lawless was arrested for the two murders and his bond was first set for $1 million.

At some point it was reduced to $300,00, which Talley posted in cash according to court reports.

Records show that he killed both father and daughter, while he was still on parole for 10-year sentence from a 2017 conviction of attempted murder.

Where did Tally get that much money in cash from? Talley is the Vice President of A&R Alamo Records and has been working in the industry for some time.

According to Billboard’s 2020 R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players list, Talley is one of the most accredited producers in Black music.

He has worked with chart-topper Yo Gotti, a local Louisville rapper named EST Gee and others.

EST Gee, who recently signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint, has been bubbling for a while under Talley’s direction.

On various social media accounts, connected to EST Gee, he and Kevon Lawless appear to be acquaintances.

This seems to be an industry hook up for Talley’s artist, who recently revealed he had hopes to be a football player.

It was also uncovered that Lawless too is a rapper, who audaciously released a video of him in the studio spitting, “I play with pistols. I like shooting, I’m not into gaming.”

The family of Waddles and Little Trinity are devastated. They learned about his release after seeing something on Instagram (not from the courts).

Lawless is supposedly locked on house incarceration. However, he will have to be monitored, on his last dance with the law he was twice charged with “escaping home incarceration.”

No one can find Talley to ask him why he paid the bail … and people are asking WTF.

“@alamorecords and Nigel talley!! Little Trinity’s life mattered! As did her father’s.”

🖕🖕🖕🖕@alamorecords and Nigel talley!! Little Trinity's life mattered! As did her father's. — Truth Be Told (@Str8Ville) July 15, 2021

The prayers go out to Waddles and Randolph families.