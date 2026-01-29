Hip-Hop Star Macklemore Demands National Shutdown Over ICE

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Seattle rapper Macklemore called for Americans to skip work Friday in a National Shutdown protest against ICE operations nationwide.

Macklemore wants Americans to hit the system where it hurts most – the wallet.

The Seattle rapper dropped a call to action that’s got people talking about skipping work, school and shopping this Friday.

The Grammy winner posted on Instagram urging folks to join a “National Shutdown” protest against ICE operations. He’s not just asking people to march in the streets.

He wants them to withdraw from the economy entirely.

“Capitalism responds to pressure, not conscience,” Macklemore wrote in his post. “That’s the pressure point. Not outrage. Withdrawal.”

The four-time Grammy winner connected two major issues that have dominated headlines.

He linked ICE operations in Minneapolis with the ongoing war in Gaza, calling them part of the same system.

“Gaza and Minneapolis are not separate stories,” he explained. “They operate through the same machinery that treats people as disposable and calls it order.”

Macklemore has never shied away from political statements. The “Thrift Shop” artist built his career on songs that tackled social issues.

His 2012 hit “Same Love” supported marriage equality when that stance wasn’t mainstream in Hip-Hop.

The timing of his call isn’t random. Anti-ICE protests have intensified across the nation following two deadly shootings in Minneapolis.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets for months protesting the Gaza conflict.

Macklemore sees these as connected fights against what he calls “the same architecture of harm.”

His Instagram post painted a picture of systems that prioritize property over people and profit over human dignity.

The National Shutdown protest targets Friday, January 30. Organizers want people to avoid work, school and shopping to pressure political systems through economic impact.

“Different places, the same architecture of harm,” Macklemore wrote. “Property protected, always stolen. Profit prioritized. Violence justified.”

The protest comes as the federal government faces its own potential shutdown.

Senate Democrats are willing to miss Friday’s funding deadline to target the Department of Homeland Security.

Friday’s protest will test whether Macklemore’s message translates into actual economic impact.

The success depends on how many people follow through with skipping work and shopping.