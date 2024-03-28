Hit-Boy, Benny The Butcher + More React To 2 Chainz’s “BMF” Character Development

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

2 Chainz may have a lucrative acting career ahead of him.

2 Chainz’s acting skills have his Hip-Hop peers in shock and awe as the development of his character on 50 Cent’s STARZ series BMF continues to ramp-up.

On Sunday (March 24), the Atlanta native shared an Instagram post, soundtracked by his record “Big Meech Era,” featuring screenshots of text messages he received from several of his close associates with reactions to his BMF character Stack$. In the first exchange he shared, 2 Chainz appeared to be caught off-guard by the apparent personal nature of the confrontation from the unidentified person who sent the texts to him.

“Huh,” 2 Chainz replied to the individual who texted “That’s crazy bro I ain’t think you’ll ever do no s##t like that.”

Spoiler alert, the person responded in part, “Setting up Meech and Tee with the Miami Haitians a low move.” They continued, “Todd wouldn’t approve of that!!! Lol that’s som shady s### tony,” to which 2 Chainz replied, “Hahahaa n###a you crazy.”

In another message, one of 2 Chainz associated appeared to praise his acting chops, writing, “Bru I been so lost in the show bru you killing it.”

2 Chainz replied “Thank ya bru,” as they continued, “Super fye. Naw you can act. It’s Up.”

The comment section of the post blew up with support as well, with artists such as Hit-Boy and Jacquees commenting fire emoji’s in shows of support. Griselda lyricist Benny The Butcher also hopped in the comment section, adding his stamp of approval in a comment he wrote, “Going crazy.”

Prior to his appearance in season three of the series, 2 Chainz participated in a roundtable discussion chronicling the influence of Big Meech and his sprawling nationwide operation in an exclusive STARZ special.

Check out the teaser clip of 2 Chainz and other rap artists speaking on the legacy of BMF below.