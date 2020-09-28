Hit-Boy Talks Producing Projects By Nas & Big Sean, Addresses Fallout With Kanye West

(AllHipHop News)
Hit-Boy is among the leading contenders for 2020’s Hip Hop Producer Of The Year. The man born Chauncey Hollis was behind the boards for King’s Disease by Nas and Detroit 2 by Big Sean. He also worked with Jay Electronica, Lil Baby, Conway The Machine, Kyle, Vic Mensa, and more.
Apple Music’s Ebro Darden caught up with Hit-Boy for a Rap Life Radio segment. The Grammy winner spoke about serving as an executive producer for King’s Disease and Detroit 2, a pair of well-received projects from two well-respected rap veterans.
“I knew I had a big responsibility to both of them. They’re two different eras but at the end of the day I just look at it as music, so let’s just make something that everybody can enjoy. I feel like we really captured that, so I feel good about both projects, ” said Hit-Boy.
Later in the interview, Hit-Boy was asked about his viral Instagram post that included him claiming Kanye West cut ties with him because he worked with Beyoncé. The IG caption also included the former G.O.O.D. Music affiliate defending West’s recent tweets about the alleged financial predatory practices of the music industry.
View this post on Instagram
I haven’t been a fan of Kanye on a personal/ human level since he told me face to face he stopped picking my beats because I worked with Beyoncé. this is after I produced niggas in paris , clique, and a myriad of other songs / projects for him and his label GOOD Music in the 2 years I was signed with them. This tweet is something I can agree with though. @umpg has held me in what the last 3 lawyers Ive hired have referred to as the “worst publishing contact they’ve ever seen” since I was 19 years old. Im 33 now and have multiple Grammys, produced a lot of your favorite artists biggest songs on top of turning in over 450+ records since I first signed and @umpg still doesnt have it in them to simply be fair. If they’re doing this to me with all I’ve accomplished through hard work I can only imagine the kids who don’t have big placements/ proper guidance. If I have to be the one to get blackballed for telling the truth and trying to set the next generation free then so be it. Btw I produced 10+ joints on the CURRENT number one album in the country D2. @umpg @polowdadon @jodyagerson @iamwalterjones and the company who’s helping me on the management side @rocnation let’s fix this. Slave deals are still very real /rampant in 2020. @universalmusicgroup
“I can’t call it. A lot of people dissect it in different ways, that I’ve had conversations with. It’s really just a question for him. I don’t know what the real issue is. That’s honestly just the surface. We done had so many back and forths, but at the end of the day, I just respect him so highly on the music side that I’m gonna always have a certain respect for him,” stated Hit-Boy when asked to explain West’s motivations for supposedly ending their business relationship. “I guess two creatives… both Geminis… It was always something between us but I feel like we made a lot of great music in a short span.”
Hit-Boy is responsible for Kanye-related tracks such as “Christmas in Harlem,” “N*ggas in Paris,” “Cold,” and “Clique.” Other G.O.O.D. Music artists – like Pusha T, Kid Cudi, CyHi The Prynce, John Legend, and Teyana Taylor – performed over Hit-Boy beats throughout their respective careers as well. He also produced Beyoncé’s “XO,” “Jealous,” and “Flawless” off the superstar singer’s self-titled fifth studio album.
West responded to the Hit-Boy Instagram post on Twitter. He tweeted, in all caps, ” “Hi guys… Trust me we will not stop… Hit-Boy first to stand up… I didn’t have a problem with him producing for Beyoncé… I had a problem with the fact he was signed to me and I didn’t know but I knew Jay and Beyoncé and Hit-Boy… Just for clarity.”
HI GUYS … TRUST ME WE WILL NOT STOP … HITBOY FIRST TO STAND UP … I DIDN’T HAVE A PROBLEM WITH HIM PRODUCING FOR BEYONCÉ … I HAD A PROBLEM WITH THE FACT HE WAS SIGNED TO ME AND I DIDN’T KNOW BUT I KNEW JAY AND BEYONCÉ AND HIT-BOY … JUST FOR CLARITY
— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020