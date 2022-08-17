Hit-Boy Talks Scoring ‘Madden NFL 23’ Game

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The California native worked with Cordae for the upcoming “Checkmate” collaboration.

Electronic Arts will release Madden NFL 23 on August 19. Prolific Hip Hop producer/recording artist Hit-Boy created thirty-three exclusive beats for the product.

Both the verified Madden NFL account and Hit-Boy posted a preview video on Instagram. The short clip featured Hit-Boy talking about curating the upcoming football video game’s music.

In addition, Hit-Boy left several comments on the social media post. The HITstory rapper wrote, “Me on the instrumentals.” He also added, “Never would’ve thought as a kid I’d be able to score my favorite game. 🔥🌊.”

Hit-Boy and Maryland-raised emcee Cordae worked together on “Checkmate” for Madden NFL 23. That collaboration will debut around NFL Kickoff. A tease of the exclusive song will also feature in the new Madden NFL 23 television commercial dropping on August 19.

The game’s soundtrack includes songs by Pusha T, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa, Joey Bada$$, Kendrick Lamar, and more. Plus, acts such as Big K.R.I.T., King Green, Gizzle, Symba, Erica Banks, Simon Said, and Jazzfeezy provided new tracks.

Electronic Arts will release Madden NFL 23 on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The late Super Bowl-winning coach John Madden returned to the latest Madden NFL cover. The legendary sports commentator passed away on December 28, 2021.