Hitman Holla Accuses Doctor of Racism After Girlfriend Sought Treatment For Shooting Injury

Hitman Holla has accused a doctor of racism after his long-time girlfriend Cinnamon sought medical attention for injuries after being shot in the face during a home invasion in October.

The Wild ’N Out star has been documenting Cin’s remarkable progress since the shooting at the couple’s Atlanta home last year. However, she was experiencing severe pain once she removed her neck brace and sought medical treatment. At some point during her appointment with the doctor, she called her man for support. Hitman rushed to her aid and recorded his arrival at Northside Hospital Gwinnett on Tuesday (Jan. 18).

Hitman Holla begins explaining to the hospital staff that Cinnamon came to the hospital suffering from nerve pain after being shot in the face. He tells the staff he’s been on the phone with Cin and heard the doctor laughing at her. Hitman then accuses the doctor of racism, talking to Cin ”like she’s a dog,” and ignoring her pain. He then explains the doctor only apologized to her once he realized she was recording their meeting.

Then, clearly frustrated, Hitman tells the staff off-camera, “If you ain’t got shot in your face, don’t tell me what pain you think she is in or not.

Hitman Holla Asks His Followers For Support

Hitman Holla posted the video on his Instagram account and gave further details in the caption.

“I HATE RACIST ASS PPL !!!!” he wrote. “MY GIRL WAS SHOT IN THE FACE SHE IS EXPERIENCING REALLY BAD PAIN BECAUSE OF NERVE DAMAGE .. THE DOCTOR CAME IN VERY RUDE TOLD HER ITS NO WAY FOR HER TO BE FEELING THAT PAIN HE BEEN DOING THIS FOR 16 years HE EVEN LAUGHED WHILE SHE CRIED “Your all ova the place” IN THE ER!!”

He then asked his 1.7 million Instagram followers to contact the hospital in support of Cin. “NORTH SIDE GWINNETT HOSPITAL” he wrote. “6783121000 679 312 1000 CALL AND LET THEM KNOW THEY SHOULDN’T TREAT PPL LIKE THAT WHO COME FOR HELP!!”

Cinnamon took to her Instagram Stories to post two boomerangs and described her symptoms to her followers. She complained of “feeling numbness to the point I hyperventilate.” She also says was told she would need an emergency CT scan, but just two hours later, the doctor told her the scans cause cancer and she doesn’t need one.

AllHipHop continues to wish Hitman Holla and Cinnamon all the best on her road to recovery.