HoneyKomb Brazy Busted For Indecent Exposure Days After Prison Release

HoneyKomb Brazy faces more legal trouble for an incident that allegedly happened while he was in jail in 2021.

HoneyKomb Brazy ended up in an Alabama jail a few days after his release from prison. He was arrested for indecent exposure in Mobile County on Thursday (November 16).

According to WKRG, the rapper surrendered to authorities over an incident dating back to 2021. Two years ago, he allegedly exposed himself to a corrections officer when he was in jail.

Earlier this week, HoneyKomb Brazy was released after serving three years of a 15-year prison sentence. He turned himself in for the indecent exposure charge on Thursday morning.

HoneyKomb Brazy, whose real name is Nashon Jones, posted a $1,000 bond. He did not mention his arrest but called himself a changed man in an Instagram Stories post on Thursday.

“I’m grown as hell,” he wrote. “I really changed my ways, but I’m still that n#### doe don’t get it twisted. I’m forever brazy, I’m just on Alabama time right now. I’m just trying to kill all the smoke in my city that can be killed n let everybody get some money n enjoy life n take care of they loved ones. If u on that type time come get some money. If u ain’t then just stay out my lane.”

HoneyKomb Brazy’s next court date is scheduled for November 27.