HoneyKomb Brazy Grandparents Murder Investigation Hampered By Trolls

(AllHipHop News)
HoneyKomb Brazy’s grandparents may not have died in last week’s fire in the manner authorities, or even as the rapper once suspected.
Reports now show that Tony and Lelia Lewis (the rapper’s grandfather and grandmother) were probably murdered before the fiery eruption of their Dr. Thomas Ave home.
According to ABC 17 News, the medical examiner has determined that Tony’s death was directly connected to being shot multiple times. It is still unclear how Lelia died, as that determination is pending toxicology results.
This report from the autopsy supports what the couple’s neighbors had reported to the police … something was going on inside the house before the fire.
The Mobile Police Department is currently trying to locate the murderers and is currently poring over tips on the gunman’s identity. Sadly, Chief Lawrence Battiste from MPD thinks that some people are clout-chasing, just wanting to be mentioned in the story.
He said, “They’re not claiming to be gangs, they’re individuals that’s trying to… as they would say in the rap world, blow up. They’re trying to get their name out there.”
“That kind of muddies the water when you got a lot of people out there trying to develop street cred,” said the chief.
The police are asking for more information about the mysterious fire and anything regarding their untimely demise.
While friends, family, and fans have built tribute memorials on their steps that include pictures, flowers, and candles, the best way to honor their lives (and to make HKB feel any kind of peace) is to help find justice.
HoneyKomb Brazy, whose real name is Nashon Jones, is a rising Southern rapper.