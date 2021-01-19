“Hot In Herre” Rapper Nelly Comments On Erica Banks’s #BussItChallenge

(AllHipHop News)
A new viral trend has taken over social media. The #BussItChallenge features people changing appearances and twerking as Erica Banks’s “Buss It” record plays in the background.
“Buss It” samples Nelly’s classic 2x-Platinum single “Hot In Herre.” The Zach Sang Show caught up with the St. Louis-bred rap legend for an interview, and he was asked about Banks’ popular TikTok song.
I’m back by popular demand 😂😂😂 Here’s my #BussItChallenge 🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/undTWeQscS
— Erica Banks (@realericabanks) January 13, 2021
“Yeah, it’s dope. Keep doing it. Obviously, I had to clear the record. But, yo, keep doing it, definitely. I see the numbers adding up for me. It’s awesome,” said Nelly about the #BussItChallenge. The Zach Sang Show sitdown also included the 46-year-old recording artist discussing his two-decade career.
The Nellyville track “Hot In Herre” peaked at #1 on Billboard‘s weekly Hot 100 chart and finished in the Top 3 of the publication’s Year-End Hot 100 chart of 2002. It also won the Grammy Award for Best Male Rap Solo Performance at the 45th Annual Grammy Awards.
Erica Banks is signed to Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified Entertainment which is the same label home of fellow Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Earlier this month, the self-described Ms. BUSS IT announced she is now also under the Warner Records umbrella.