Hotel Chain Distances Themselves From Diddy After He Paid To Obtain Violent Cassie Video

The IHG hotel chain say the company had nothing to do with a $50k payment Diddy made to stop the release of a video of him beating Cassie.

Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly shelled out $50,000 to secure hotel footage catching him assaulting Cassie Ventura in 2016 at Los Angeles’ InterContinental Hotel.

The alarming video came to light, showing Diddy punching, kicking, shoving and dragging Ventura in a hotel hallway after she attempted to leave their room.

CNN confirmed the authenticity of the surveillance tape depicting the violent confrontation.

In November 2023, a lawsuit filed by Ventura accused Combs of rape, sexual harassment, and physical abuse throughout their tumultuous decade-long relationship.

The lawsuit stated, “Upon information and belief, Mr. Combs paid the InterContinental Century City $50,000 for the hallway security footage from that evening.”

“This hotel is no longer under IHG management, and we do not have any access to prior incident records or footage,” an IHG rep told People in response to the violent altercation.

Cassie’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, denounced the footage as evidence of Combs’ “disturbing and predatory behavior,” applauding Ventura’s bravery in exposing the alleged abuse.

Although the lawsuit was settled just a day after being filed, the video’s release has reignited public attention and scrutiny towards Combs.

The mogul is still in the cross-hairs of Homeland Security as well, after his New York, Miami, and Los Angeles homes were raided by dozens of armed officers in what has widely been reported as a probe into his alleged involvement in a sex trafficking ring.