Crazy Town rapper Shifty Shellshock (real name Seth Binzer) was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Monday (June 24). He was 49. While no cause of death has been confirmed, friends and family are suggesting it was a drug overdose. Shifty had long suffered from addiction issues and was very open about his struggles throughout his career.

Hours after the news broke, House of Pain rapper Danny Boy shared a heartfelt Instagram post mourning Shifty’s death. He wrote, “It breaks my heart that you’re gone. We both grew up running wild in those Hollywood streets. Those times were among the best and also the worst times of my life. Looking at this photo, it’s clear that we were both as high as helicopters. That’s just how it was back then. The ’90s, for us all, were wild! Filled with crazy nights, hanging out with crazy people at Crazy Girls in that Crazytown.

“I was truly rooting for you and had always hoped you would find the recovery that a handful of us found from the awful disease of addiction. But in the end this thing looks like it got you. You’re free now, but you will be missed. My heartfelt condolences to your family and friends. Godspeed, Shifty. ‘Nothing gold can stay.'”

Shifty’s Crazy Town collaborator, Bret “Epic” Mazur, also shared an emotional tribute to the L.A. native. The two enjoyed enormous success in the early 2000s after the Crazy Town single “Butterfly” blew up in 2001.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we have learned the passing of our dear friend and brother, Seth Binzer,” Mazur wrote. “As the other half of Crazy Town, Seth’s incredible talent and larger-than-life personality left an indelible mark on all who knew him and on the music we created together.”

As Mazur continued, he touched on Shifty’s substance abuse issues, again hinting at an overdose as the cause of death.

“Seth struggled with the challenges of maintaining sobriety throughout his life, a battle that he continuously fought privately and publicly,” he added. “Despite the hardships, he brought immense joy and energy into the lives of those around him. I wish with all my heart that his story could have ended differently, but we find solace in the hope that Seth has finally found the peace he was searching for so desperately all these years.

“Our Crazy Town family and I treasure the core memories from our younger years, the highs and lows, the laughter and the lessons and each moment contributed to who we are today. Seth’s journey, marked by struggle, was also filled with moments of incredible creativity and love.”

Mazur also brought up his own journey to sobriety, which he’s been on for nearly two decades. He concluded, “I want to take a quick moment to stress the importance of sobriety. For nearly 18 years, I have walked a sober path, and I urge anyone struggling to seek help and support, from myself or someone you trust. There is always hope, and a chance for a better tomorrow. We will miss Seth more than words can express. His spirit will live on in the music we made and in the hearts of those who loved him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Seth. You will always be remembered and cherished. With love and sorrow….God speed…ya’ boy.”

Shifty encountered many challenges over the last couple of decades. In 2012, he was arrested for domestic abuse and cocaine possession. In the same year, he was also taken to hospital after losing consciousness. He fell into a coma before recovering.

In 2022, he was arrested for driving under the influence and thrown off a Nu Metal tour last year after a gig in South Carolina ended in a bloody on-camera fight with his bandmate, Bobby Reeves. The duo had reportedly since made up and Crazy Town played gigs with Shifty as recently as May. Shifty is survived by his three children, Halo, Gage and Phoenix. AllHipHop sends our condolences to all of his loved ones.