House Party Reboot On The Way With Two New Actors

(AllHipHop News)
House party, the 1990 hit movie that starred rappers Kid-N-play, is slated for a reboot over 30 years after its debut. The remake of the movie is produced by New Line and the LeBron James’ SpringHill Company.
Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” “Alita: Battle Angel”) and Tosin Cole (“Doctor Who,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) are negotiating to play the lead roles in the reboot.
Lendeborg, a Dominican, and Cole, an American-born British actor, will likely reprise the roles that lead to an all-start trilogy with Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin. In the original also starred Paul Anthony, Bow-Legged Lou and B-Fine of Full Force, Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, A.J. Johnson, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell and Gene “Groove” Allen (of Groove B. Chill), Kelly Jo Minter, and funk musician George Clinton. The movie also starred the late actors John Witherspoon and Robin Harris. The film was written and directed by Reginald Hudlin.
Reginald Hudlin will executive produce the new iteration. Warrington Hudlin, who produced the original, Spencer Beighley, and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill will act as producers as well. Richard Brener, Josh Mack and Victoria Palmeri of New Line will represent the studio in the production.
The plot of the movie has yet to be determined.