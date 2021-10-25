Houston fans rioted after rapper Playboi Carti pulled out of a local concert performance in Houston, Texas. Authorities have viewed countless videos of the ruckus unfolding, hoping to make sense of the chaos.
According to KPRC, the Hip-Hop concert-goers ransacked the NRG Arena breaking metal detectors and vandalized cars. But the late-night news station didn’t have to give the world the 411. Twitter had it on lock.
One fan posted, “stormed the arena to see #playboicarti but it got cancelled”
One fan was caught out there breaking the law on a few levels.
“ A #playboicarti fan at a Houston show broke his curfew, with his ankle monitor on just to see him A true fan or idiot?”
“Apparently Playboi Carti is a flake and didn’t bother to tell his fans that the show was canceled, so everyone showed up and then after two hours of waiting outside it devolved? Good job. #houston #playboicarti #playboicartihouston”
No one knows why the Houston concert was cancelled, but people were treated to a banger in San Antonio.
“#playboicarti concert in san antonio was craaaazy. thanks playboi carti”
One noted that all of the melee proved to be social media capital for the chart-topping artist.
“After the show in San Antonio last night, @playboicarti hit 7 million followers on Instagram.”
Houston law authorities say that they are currently investigating the riot.