Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The rapper/producer’s manager, Tasha Felder, confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Thursday (August 15).

Houston rapper BeatKing, who was the voice behind the viral songs “Then Leave” and “Thick,” has died. His manager, Tasha Felder, confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Thursday (August 15).

“Today August 15, 2024 we have lost @clubgodzilla. BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade,” she wrote. “He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music and his fans. We will love him forever.” She added in the caption, “Forever,” alongside a black heart emoji.

Bun B, UGK legend and a pillar of the Houston rap community, expressed his condolences on Instagram. He wrote, “It’s always the good ones. Damn this s### hurt. Just a great spirited person. We lost a talented artist and father. Prayer for @talameshia and his loved ones. RIP @clubgodzilla.” His post elicited a flood of reactions from his peers, including Hi-Tik, Skratch Bastid, Goodie Mob’s Big Gipp, Three 6 Mafia, Buckshotz, Juicy J and Young Noble

BeatKing, whose real name is Justin Riley, was a rapper, producer and DJ. He emerged in the early 2010s and is known for his high-energy, bass-heavy music that often features humorous, raunchy lyrics. BeatKing’s style is heavily influenced by Houston’s club culture and Southern Hip-Hop and he often incorporates themes of nightlife, strip clubs and party life into his music.

BeatKing gained significant attention with his breakout mixtape Club God, which led to the popular “Club God” series. One of his most well-known tracks is “Throw Dat Ahh,” a hit in the club scene. Over the years, BeatKing has collaborated with various artists, including DJ Chose, Queendom Come and the late Gangsta Boo. In addition to his solo work, BeatKing is recognized for his work as a producer, having crafted beats for various artists and projects.

BeatKing was just 39 years old. AllHipHop sends our condolences to his loved ones, especially his children.