Houston Rapper Da Breadman Sentenced To 23+ Years In Federal Prison

The rapper will not get out until he is in his mid sixties.

The United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Texas has sentenced Houston rapper, Da Breadman to federal prison after he was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and distribute drugs.

According to U.S. Attorney B. Lowery, the drugs pinned on the 43-year-old artist were meth, cocaine, and various forms of opioids.

The rapper, whose real name is Jermaine West and a member of the Hood Kat Music Group rap studio, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of drug trafficking in the Houston area on April 6th and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge George Hanks ordered West to serve 23 years and 3 months in federal prison.

After his 280 months, the “Whip It” artist would immediately enter into six years of supervised release.

The statement said, “At the hearing, the court heard the additional argument that West had engaged in gang activity beyond his drug trafficking.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Hanks noted that West ‘destroyed people’s lives.’ The court further noted that ‘for 20 years [West] played a dangerous game,’ and that he had “played the game and lost.”

Da Breadman’s involvement in gang culture was the trigger to have people investigate him. The FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration started conducting the investigation into The Breadman’s case with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Houston Police Department in 2019.

The Breadman took his deal as a result of the “Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation dubbed Operation Bullet Trap.”

“OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States. It uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas.

Da Breadman is now locked up in a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility and will be there until further notice.