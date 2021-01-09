Houston Rapper Scarface Demands Answers From Texas Senator Ted Cruz

(AllHipHop News)
Just watch. Brad “Scarface” Jordan is about to be the President one day.
We know that in 2019, he ran for Councilperson for District D of the Houston City Council.
Despite not winning the seat and having a tumultuous Spring in 2020 after contracting the coronavirus, he has resumed lashing out at politicians and weighing in on their governance practices.
This past election and Wednesday’s attempted coup simply had him locked in.
And he zeroed in on Senator Ted Cruz, critiquing his “cold-blooded” nature regarding advocating for the poor impacted by the deadly virus. He also addressed the tantrum he threw in the Senate chamber on January 6th and his failure to not support the certification of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.
The Geto Boy asked for the senator’s resignation.
“Ted? @tedcruz Houston is very disappointed in you TEXAS chime in, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin EVERYBODY and tell the senator to meet with us, he’s got some explaining to do..WE THE PEOPLE FOR REAL,” Scarface tweeted.
— SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) January 7, 2021
Indeed people are watching to see if Scarface is serious and well enough to run again. His passion and dedication to the people … might just get him in.
And regarding Ted Cruz … What’s going on with his f##### hair?