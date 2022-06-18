‘Houston We Have a Problem!’: J. Prince Calls For Justice In Khylie Sorrells Murder

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

J Prince is calling for street justice after the arrest of an alleged gang member police charged with killing nine-year-old Khylie Sorrells.

Hip-Hop mogul and all-around O.G. J Prince is letting it be known that he is not ok with the alleged actions of the Houston gang member charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting death of nine-year-old Khylie Sorrells.

Houston police have arrested 22-year-old Jeremiah Jones following an extensive manhunt and are pointing to him as the triggerman in the Sorrells murder.

According to sources, law enforcement believes Jones killed Sorrells as possible revenge over the girl’s mother breaking up with him several months prior.

J Prince, founder, and head of the legendary Houston-based record label Rap-A-Lot Records, captioned in an Instagram post, “Houston we have a problem. We can’t have clowns like this running around purposely killing our babies and be ok with it. Stand with me on preventing this sick individual from harming another baby.”

“I’m not advocating violence, but we have to protect our kids,” he continued. “I don’t care what gang he’s with. They are no match for Us. H-Town.”

Some of the comments were in agreement.

One person said, “Needs to be handled in the streets, honestly if he really is a gang member where his big homie at bc that’s a major violation.”

Another said, “There’s a special place in hell for people who hurts kids!”

Yet another stated, “Catch him she needs justice.”

J Prince is known as a man not to be messed with, so his input on this will undoubtedly carry weight with many in the city of Houston.