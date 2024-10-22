How André 3000 & Scarface Changed The Direction Of T.I.’s Career

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Some OGs gave T.I. some real food for thought as he pondered his aim to reign in the South.

T.I. Announces Final Two Albums, Kiss the King and Kill the King, as His Musical Legacy

Rap legend T.I. is marching steadily to his retirement, but first he sat down with AllHipHop to discuss the projects that represents a final chapter in his remarkable career in rap.

The Atlanta rep explained how revered lyricists André 3000 and Scarface impacted his thought on the impending opuses, Kiss the King and Kill the King.

T.I., who dubbed himself “The King of the South,” reminisced about how Scarface had no interest in the title. “I don’t want to be king, you can have it,” ‘Face said according to Tip. Meanwhile, André 3000 posed a philosophical question: “What does it really mean to be king?”

Finally, Big Boi warned him that with the crown comes a target. “The king is the target because you can’t be looking for no favor. Ain’t nobody gonna help you with nothing,” T.I. said Big Boi told him.

As T.I. evolved over time, he began to see the weight of the title and ego that came with it.

“Chess is a game of life, and the object is to kill the king,” T.I. told DJ Thoro at WonWorld Studios, reflecting on how the king represents the ego. With Kill the King, the rapper intends to put that ego to rest. “To really find peace, you gotta starve the ego,” he concluded.

Kiss the King is for his female fans. “It’s been an illustrious ride,” T.I. stated. “This one is definitely for the ladies.” On the other hand, Kill the King takes on a more aggressive tone.

Check out the full interview with T.I. and longtime rap partner Young Duo below.