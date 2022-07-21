Hulu Releases Trailer For Unauthorized Series About Mike Tyson

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘Moonlight’ actor Trevante Rhodes stars as the pop culture icon.

“Iron” Mike Tyson made it clear he does not support Hulu’s upcoming miniseries about his trials and tribulations. However, the streaming service will move forward with the program.

The 8-episode limited series, created by Steven Rogers, explores Mike Tyson’s boxing career and personal life. Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight, Bird Box) portrays the professional boxing legend.

Mike premieres on August 25 with two episodes. Hulu will then present two new episodes to stream weekly. A trailer for Mike arrived this week.

Last year, Mike Tyson blasted Hulu for creating a show about him without his consent, his participation, or providing compensation. He also called for a boycott of the Walt Disney-owned company.

“Hulu to announce stealing a Black athlete’s story during Black History month couldn’t be more inappropriate or tone deaf,” wrote Mike Tyson on Instagram back in February 2021.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion added, “These actions taken by Hulu are just the tip of the iceberg. We shouldn’t be surprised by these abhorrent actions as they represent systemic racism that has plagued Hollywood for its entire existence.”