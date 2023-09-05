Hurricane Chris Plans To Sue Shreveport Police Department Following Murder Acquittal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “A Bay Bay” rapper claims he lost the chance to audition for “Snowfall” show.

Hurricane Chris (born Christopher Jerrod Dooley Jr.) faced serious criminal charges at one point in his life. Ultimately, a jury found the Shreveport-bred rapper not guilty of second-degree murder.

Louisiana prosecutors accused Hurricane Chris of murdering 32-year-old Danzeria O. Farris in 2020. However, the “A Bay Bay” rapper insisted he acted in self-defense.

According to TMZ, Hurricane Chris now plans to file a civil lawsuit against the Shreveport Police Department. The 34-year-old will seek compensation from the law enforcement agency.

“Everybody on the scene understood what happened, but when the detective got me downtown and started questioning me, he started off with, ‘Hey, you had a song on the radio, right?’” he said. “And then, from there, everything went downhill. I didn’t stand a chance.”

He added, “I lost over $1.4 million. I had a movie deal coming up. I signed to an acting agency before I was arrested. I lost the deal with the acting agency, one of the biggest agencies in Louisiana.”

Hurricane Chris went on to say his pending legal matter cost him the chance to audition for television shows such as FX’s Snowfall and STARZ’s BMF. The Polo Grounds Music affiliate also stated that he wants to continue both his music and acting careers.